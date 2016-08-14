Dr. Jon Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Swenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Swenson works at
Locations
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine730 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 130, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1554
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine732 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 803, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1554
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Jon Swenson. He did arthroscopic surgery on one knee and also recently did a reverse total right shoulder JOINT replacement. He gets an A+ from me for all his work from the beginning of the process to the end.
About Dr. Jon Swenson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831168384
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Methodist Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Memphis
- Orthopedic Surgery
