Dr. Jon Sweet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Sweet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sweet works at
Locations
Florida Women's Center601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5204Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Women's Center755 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 303-5204
Florida Women's Center661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 318, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5204
Florida Women's Center201 N Park Ave # 204, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 303-5204
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think hes great and spends all the time you need. I dont think my insurance covers him this year so I am pretty bummed.
About Dr. Jon Sweet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538188115
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet works at
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
