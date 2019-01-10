Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulentic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO
Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, OH.
Hand and Reconstructive Surgery Associates in Middletown275 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 424-7711Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Atrium Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He has cared for all three of my girls over the past 10 years as they came up through sports as little ones, through high school and even at the collegiate level. He understands their desire to get back onto the field or court. He works with the AT and his patient(s) to have them back at 100% as quickly as possible.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Michigan State University
Dr. Sulentic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulentic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulentic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulentic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulentic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulentic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulentic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.