Dr. Solis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Solis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Solis, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Solis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brown Dermatology17 Wells St Ste 203, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solis?
Dr. Solis and his head nurse are both outstanding professionals. The office staff is exemplary. We have been patients for over 20 years and they just keep getting better. We look forward to our visits to their office. We hope they feel the same.
About Dr. Jon Solis, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1184622714
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solis works at
Dr. Solis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solis speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.