Dr. Jon Siems, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siems is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Siems, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Siems, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from M.D. with Highest Distinction. University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Siems works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henderson office1776 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 685-2410
-
2
W. Sahara office8230 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 948-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siems?
I had LASIK surgery with Dr Siems 7 years ago and still don’t need glasses! Now I have a cataract in one eye so I’m going back to Dr Siems. Yes it was expensive but I feel it was the best money spent. Actually if you think of how much glasses and sunglasses cost it’s probably not much more!!!!
About Dr. Jon Siems, MD
- Cornea & Refractive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
- 1528068640
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Mini Fellowship In Refractive Laser Surgery With Robert Maloney, M.D.
- Residency in Ophthalmology- University of Michigan, Kellogg Eye Center
- Internship in Internal Medicine- University of Michigan
- M.D. with Highest Distinction. University of Iowa College of Medicine
- B.A. With Highest Distinction. University Of Northern Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siems has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siems accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siems has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siems works at
Dr. Siems speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Siems. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siems.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siems, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siems appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.