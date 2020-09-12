Dr. Jon Sherman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Sherman is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Comprehensive Cancer Center1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E218, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 360-4446
Desert Heart Physicians41990 Cook St Ste 601, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 360-4446Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Sherman is very caring person who goes out of his way for his patients. He is the finest physician I have ever had. Eddie Goldstein
About Dr. Jon Sherman
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1366443053
Education & Certifications
- Sequoia Hospital
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Texas Med School At Houston
- The University of Texas
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
