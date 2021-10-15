Overview

Dr. Jon Scott, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Jon Scott, DO in Santa Clara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.