Dr. Jon Schram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Schram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Schram, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.
Dr. Schram works at
Locations
-
1
Shmg Bariatric Surgery - Zeeland8333 Felch St Ste 300, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schram?
Good, friendly, caring
About Dr. Jon Schram, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053335018
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schram using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schram works at
Dr. Schram has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.