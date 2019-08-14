Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Ryan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Ryan, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with CWRV Univ Hosp Cleveland
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
Lizbeth Bible MD Inc.8769 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 890-6792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan is a top notch Doctor. He really cares about me. He takes the time to help. He explains everything and answers questions, even anticipating them before I ask them. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Jon Ryan, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1063452704
Education & Certifications
- CWRV Univ Hosp Cleveland
- Akron City Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ryan can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.