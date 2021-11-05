Dr. Jon Rosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Rosser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Rosser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Rosser works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Colon & Rectal Institute1317 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 458-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosser?
Dr. Rosser is top notch and considered one of the best. I have been seeing him for many years and he continues to be excellent. He makes a very personal topic easy to discuss. He also accommodated me with a special scheduling request so that I could have a second procedure preformed at the same time as my colonoscopy, with a second physician and at a different location, which is not an easy task to accomplish. He takes his time, calls you by name and is an excellent physician.
About Dr. Jon Rosser, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528052818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosser works at
Dr. Rosser has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal Fissure and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.