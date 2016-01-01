Overview

Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Rosnes works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Ardmore in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.