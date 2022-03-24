Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
Ent and Allergy Associates of Florida LLC, 220 SW 84th Ave Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324
ENT and Allergy in Coral Springs, 3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 307, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenthal is a good man and an excellent doctor. He listened carefully when I was describing my symptoms and asked the right questions that helped him zero in on what was going on with me. He examined me and quickly diagnosed what the situation was. He then treated me and instantly took care of the problem. I'm extremely grateful and pleased to have him as my ENT. I strongly recommend Dr. Rosenthal.
About Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831183581
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
