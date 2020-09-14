Dr. Jon Ricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Ricks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jon Ricks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Jon T. Ricks MD.5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 310, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 377-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The visits and surgery performed by Dr. Ricks have given me the freedom to live a pain-free life and continue on my active outdoors activities. He is a brilliant and experienced doctor who did a complicated procedure on me. He is thorough but quick, so have your questions ready so he can answer them because he does. Would you rather have a doctor who has time with you but is incompetent? Dr. Ricks' time is valuable so I understand. So many women go to him for care so at times there are long waits at the clinic. The office folks are pleasant and helpful.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1316938632
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Ricks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricks has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricks speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.