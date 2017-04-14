Dr. Jon Resar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Resar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Resar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-1132Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The world's finest interventional cath man. I wouldn't have anyone else.
About Dr. Jon Resar, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508808593
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resar has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Resar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.