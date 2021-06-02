See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tavares, FL
Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Radnothy works at Radnothy / Perry Orthopaedic Center (Tavares Florida) in Tavares, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radnothy / Perry Orthopaedic Center
    2051 Mayo Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 343-2171
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Florida Hospital Lady Lake Office
    8575 NE 138th Ln, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 750-0608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730150343
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts U
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radnothy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radnothy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radnothy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radnothy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radnothy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Radnothy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radnothy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radnothy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radnothy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

