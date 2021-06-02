Overview

Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Radnothy works at Radnothy / Perry Orthopaedic Center (Tavares Florida) in Tavares, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.