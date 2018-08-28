Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Proctor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Proctor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Proctor works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Ctr for Reproductive Health39141 Civic Center Dr Ste 350, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
The best there is. Each treatment was a success where others failed. Always straightforward with you and up-to-date.
About Dr. Jon Proctor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245210582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
