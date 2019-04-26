Dr. Jon Portis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Portis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Portis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Portis works at
Locations
-
1
Sugiki Portis Eye Center1380 Lusitana St Ste 714, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 528-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portis?
Dr. Portis is a very busy man, with many patients. This may be to the fact that he is very professional and informative about the human eye. I had Lasik done on both eyes, and after 45+ years of wearing glasses and contacts, I can see 20-20 without any visual aids. now. What a blessing! Thanks Dr Prtois and staff!
About Dr. Jon Portis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1073615514
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Presby Med Center
- U Hawaii Flexible Prgm
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portis works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Portis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.