Dr. Jon Pirrello, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Pirrello, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with Sound Shore Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center

Dr. Pirrello works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    164 Otrobando Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 425-8740
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 410, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 425-8740
  3. 3
    Bariatric Center at Saint afrancis
    220 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-7128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jon Pirrello, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1114961604
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sound Shore Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Pirrello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirrello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirrello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirrello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirrello has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirrello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirrello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirrello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirrello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirrello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

