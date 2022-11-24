Dr. Jon Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Peters, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
1
Neuroscience Consultants1830 Town Center Dr Ste 410, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 952-5142
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jon Peters is one of the best doctors that I have ever had in my 60 plus years. He listens carefully and thoughtfully responds to my questions. If he does not have an answer for me then he points me to the surgeon for answers. He encourages me not to be afraid to take control of my healthcare. What I like most about Dr. Peters is his open dialog.
About Dr. Jon Peters, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Cerebrovascular Disease and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.