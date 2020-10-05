See All Plastic Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Jon-Paul Pepper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon-Paul Pepper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Pepper works at Stanford Facial Nerve Center in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Rhinoseptoplasty and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford Facial Nerve Center
    801 Welch Rd Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 736-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Bell's Palsy
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Oct 05, 2020
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Pepper to anyone especially famillyband friends.
    Marcella — Oct 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon-Paul Pepper, MD
    About Dr. Jon-Paul Pepper, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417150913
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon-Paul Pepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepper works at Stanford Facial Nerve Center in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pepper’s profile.

    Dr. Pepper has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Rhinoseptoplasty and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

