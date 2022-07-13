See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.

Dr. Harmer works at Lone Star Pain Medicine PLLC in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Pain Medicine, PLLC
    907 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 599-4901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Weatherford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Implants Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568422269
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Utah Medical Center--Pain Management Fellowship
    • Duke University Med Center
    • Legacy Portland Hospitals
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmer works at Lone Star Pain Medicine PLLC in Weatherford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harmer’s profile.

    Dr. Harmer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.