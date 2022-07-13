Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Harmer works at
Locations
Lone Star Pain Medicine, PLLC907 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr harmer and staff in person are wonderful. Have improved my pain scale n helped me a lot. But the telephone merry-go-round system is awful. Hard to get hold of human. But pain wise I'm a 100x better.
About Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Medical Center--Pain Management Fellowship
- Duke University Med Center
- Legacy Portland Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harmer speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.