Overview

Dr. Jon Paul Harmer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Harmer works at Lone Star Pain Medicine PLLC in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.