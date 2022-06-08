Dr. Jon Orjala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orjala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Orjala, DO
Overview
Dr. Jon Orjala, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.
Dr. Orjala works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic - Owasso10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 300, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orjala?
Bilateral knee pain
About Dr. Jon Orjala, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1265428098
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Point Loma Nazarene university San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orjala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orjala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orjala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orjala works at
Dr. Orjala has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orjala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orjala speaks French and German.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Orjala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orjala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orjala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orjala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.