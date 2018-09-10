Overview

Dr. Jon Oberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Oberg works at Tanner Clinic in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.