Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD
Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Maier Plastic Surgery Inc.3805 Edwards Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 351-3223Monday7:15am - 6:30pmTuesday7:15am - 6:30pmWednesday7:15am - 6:30pmThursday7:15am - 6:30pmFriday7:15am - 6:30pmSaturday9:15am - 2:45pm
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
I Just Love Dr Mendelsohn and His entire staff???? Talk about 1st Class and making You feel warm, loving and at ease. I would recommend them to everyone. Love You guys and I can not Thank You Guys enough for making me feel comfortable from the 1st time I walked through the doors. ??????
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
