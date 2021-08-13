Dr. Jon McIver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon McIver, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon McIver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Locations
Park Nicollet Health Care Products3931 Louisiana Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-2079
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Hutchinson Health
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring and knowable surgeon ??/doctor ever. He would come to my hospital bed and explain how the surgery was going to go and great with follow ups. I trust his judgement completely and highly recommend him. Not that he needs more patience everyone loves him.Thanks Doc
About Dr. Jon McIver, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIver has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McIver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIver.
