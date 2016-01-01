Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon McGregor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon McGregor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. McGregor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
F S Diagnostics P A7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 780, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 988-9512
-
2
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Cardiology Southwest / Sugar Land16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 272-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGregor?
About Dr. Jon McGregor, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619925575
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
Dr. McGregor has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGregor speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.