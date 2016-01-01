See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jon McGregor, MD

Cardiology
3 (12)
29 years of experience
Dr. Jon McGregor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.

Dr. McGregor works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Southwest Cardiology, Sugar Land, TX in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    F S Diagnostics P A
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 780, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 988-9512
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Cardiology Southwest / Sugar Land
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 272-1600

  • Saint Patrick Hospital

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jon McGregor, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619925575
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Cardiovascular Disease
