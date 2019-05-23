Dr. Jon Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Loftus, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Loftus, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Loftus works at
Locations
1
Upstate Rheumatology At Bone & Joint Center6620 Fly Rd Ste 100, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most amazing Dr and man in the medical profession I’ve known yet. He goes above and beyond personally spends time with you thorough explains everything. I’m amazed at how awesome this Dr is. I had a serious surgery and he aced it then personally visited me twice himself in the hospital because I had numerous other injuries and then 2 days after I was discharged called me at home to check up on me! Who does that anymore?? I highly highly recommend him to anyone and everyone needing his services.
About Dr. Jon Loftus, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184616203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loftus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loftus works at
Dr. Loftus has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loftus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.
