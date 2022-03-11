Overview

Dr. Jon Leleux, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leleux works at Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.