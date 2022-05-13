See All Neurosurgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Jon Krumerman, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (106)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Krumerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Denton and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.

Dr. Krumerman works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Denton, TX and Addison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coalgtmoni LLC
    6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-3646
  2. 2
    Denton Regional Medical Center
    3537 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 484-8800
  3. 3
    Methodist Hospital for Surgery - Addison
    17051 Dallas Pkwy, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 665-4810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Denton
  • Methodist Hospital For Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2022
    Dr. Krumerman his NP and the staff were top notch. When I met Dr. Krumerman I was impressed with the time he took with me explaining the possible issues and treatments, and what we needed to do to go forward with this process. I didn't feel like I was talking to a used car salesman, telling me what I wanted to hear just to get my business. I had a good feeling with Dr. Krumerman that when I explained my issues, he understood them and put me at ease. The issues are treatable, and that he has the knowledge and experience in working on my specific type of issues. Dr. Krumerman's office team and staff were more than helpful with any questions concerns that I had. The reason for my surgery was due to Spinal stenosis on L1, L2, L3, L4 and L5 along with fusing L4 to L5 and L5 to S1. So my concern with selecting the correct surgeon was very high. With that said I can't say enough good things about Dr. Krumerman and his staff.
    Jim Martin — May 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Krumerman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447246376
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
