Dr. Jon Konti, MD

Ophthalmic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Jon Konti, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas, Southwestern

Dr. Konti works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Surgeons and Phys Ltd
    5110 E Warner Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 783-6893
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians
    3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-0206
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Bell's Palsy
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Bell's Palsy

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Skilled, kind and compassionate. Truly cares and listens - sits down with you to understand concerns and offers the best options possible
    — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jon Konti, MD

    • Ophthalmic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417147141
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas, Southwestern
    • Case Western / University Hospitals
    • Riverside Methodist Community Hospital
    • Ohio State University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Konti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konti has seen patients for Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Konti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

