Dr. Kobashigawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Kobashigawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Kobashigawa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kobashigawa works at
Locations
Babak Larian Inc.8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8300
- 2 8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in every single way. Great support staff, too.
About Dr. Jon Kobashigawa, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1467548073
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kobashigawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobashigawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kobashigawa has seen patients for Hypertension, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobashigawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobashigawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobashigawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobashigawa, there are benefits to both methods.