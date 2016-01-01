Dr. Jon Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Jansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Jansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
1
Castleton Surgical Group8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 240, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jon Jansen, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ill/Metro Group Hosps
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
