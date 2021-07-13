See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Overview

Dr. Jon James, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. James works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apc At Southwest Medical Center
    2316 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8625
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8625
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jon James, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • 1013988997
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jon James, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. James works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

