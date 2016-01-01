See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Isaacson works at Associated Otolaryngologists PA in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Hershey, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Cochlear Implant Insertion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurotology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Otolaryngologists of PA
    875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 320, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 763-7400
  2. 2
    Aop Inc
    34 Northeast Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 835-1900
  3. 3
    Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
    503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 763-7400
  4. 4
    Smile Plus Dentistry LLC
    880 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 763-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Isaacson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Isaacson to family and friends

    Dr. Isaacson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Isaacson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942267836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isaacson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isaacson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isaacson has seen patients for Vertigo and Cochlear Implant Insertion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaacson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.