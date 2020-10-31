Overview

Dr. Jon Hudson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Hudson works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.