Dr. Horine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Horine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Horine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with St Vincents Med Ctr
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5701 W 119th St Ste 115, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (816) 363-7710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horine was the best gastroenterologist I’ve ever been to. Very detailed in his explanation of what was to happen, then again about the outcome of the procedure. A doctor who truly cared and who I trusted.
About Dr. Jon Horine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356336929
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
