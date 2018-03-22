Overview

Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Hillyer works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

