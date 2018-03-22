Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD
Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Peninsula Pain Clinic2601 Cherry Ave Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Olympic Anesthesia Services Inc990 Sylvan Way Ste 101, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
I've had a couple sets of injections in my lower back to help with sciatica pain. Dr. Hillyer is always thorough & uses technology to ensure an accurate injection. Unlike a couple comments I've read on here I found Dr. Hillyer to be quite friendly & represented himself with good "bedside manor".
- Truman Med Center West|University Of Ut Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Hillyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hillyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hillyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillyer works at
Dr. Hillyer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillyer.
