Pain Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Hillyer works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Pain Clinic
    2601 Cherry Ave Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Olympic Anesthesia Services Inc
    990 Sylvan Way Ste 101, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Mar 22, 2018
I've had a couple sets of injections in my lower back to help with sciatica pain. Dr. Hillyer is always thorough & uses technology to ensure an accurate injection. Unlike a couple comments I've read on here I found Dr. Hillyer to be quite friendly & represented himself with good "bedside manor".
Adrian in Poulsbo, WA — Mar 22, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD
About Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1255398178
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Truman Med Center West|University Of Ut Med Center
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jon Hillyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hillyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hillyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hillyer works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hillyer’s profile.

Dr. Hillyer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillyer.

