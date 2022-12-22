Dr. Highum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Highum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Highum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Highum works at
Locations
1
Douglas G Miller MD & Associates225 W Madison Ave Ste 2, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 971-1423
2
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-4110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really professional & compassionate Highly recommended
About Dr. Jon Highum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538215603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Highum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Highum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highum has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Highum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highum.
