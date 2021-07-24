See All Cardiologists in Edgewood, KY
Dr. Jon Hays, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Hays, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kigezi International School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    711 Medical Village Dr Ste 210, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-3353
  2. 2
    Patient Choice Cardiology P.s.c.
    20 Medical Village Dr Ste 177, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 212-4770
  3. 3
    1 Medical Village Dr Fl 6, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-9340
  4. 4
    Andrews Research and Education Foundation
    1020 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-9340
  5. 5
    Kidney and Hypertension Center Inc.
    4600 Montgomery Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 360-9191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2021
    Excellent. Had ablation procedure for my afib two years ago, have not had an afib problem since operation. No more afib!!! Procedure went very well. Never in any pain or discomfort. Very caring doctor. Absolutely would recommend Dr Hays.
    Donna Earls — Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jon Hays, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881646339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
    Medical Education
    • Kigezi International School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hays has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

