Dr. Jon Hays, MD
Dr. Jon Hays, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kigezi International School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 711 Medical Village Dr Ste 210, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3353
Patient Choice Cardiology P.s.c.20 Medical Village Dr Ste 177, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 212-4770
- 3 1 Medical Village Dr Fl 6, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-9340
Andrews Research and Education Foundation1020 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (859) 301-9340
Kidney and Hypertension Center Inc.4600 Montgomery Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (859) 360-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Had ablation procedure for my afib two years ago, have not had an afib problem since operation. No more afib!!! Procedure went very well. Never in any pain or discomfort. Very caring doctor. Absolutely would recommend Dr Hays.
About Dr. Jon Hays, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- Kigezi International School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
