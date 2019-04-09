Dr. Jon Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Graham, MD
Dr. Jon Graham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Queen Emma Clinic1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 550-4939Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hawaiian Island Ear Nose and Throat1380 Lusitana St Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 533-0711
Hospital Affiliations
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Dr. Graham did an extensive spinal fusion on my L4 L5 plus spondylosis correction with the Xlif lateral approach method. It was highly successful and I have my life back now. The surgery was in June 2018. When I first did up from the operating table I knew he fix the problem because I had no pain in my leg. I could hardly walk or sit. 10 months later I am fully fused and have no pain at all! Dr. Graham is the man! Great doctor, good person, nice to talk to you, and a genius behind the scal..
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- National Institutes of Health
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Neurosurgery
