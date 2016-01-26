See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Jon Gould, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Gould, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Gould works at FROEDTERT AND MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux Surgery
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Acid Reflux Surgery
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia

Treatment frequency



Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2016
    Excellent
    Bill in Kewaskum — Jan 26, 2016
    About Dr. Jon Gould, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538120449
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OH St University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Wi
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gould has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gould works at FROEDTERT AND MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Gould’s profile.

    Dr. Gould has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

