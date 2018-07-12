Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon George, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connolly Dermatology Philadelphia LLC2418 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 575-5906
-
2
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-5100
-
3
St. Luke's Monroe Campus100 St Lukes Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 421-3872Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Health
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Dr. George is a very caring Doctor who offers excellent car.
About Dr. Jon George, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992746721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.