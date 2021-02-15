See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Jon Geffen, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (24)
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Geffen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Geffen works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MultiCare Orthopedics & Spine Services - Tacoma General
    315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555
    MultiCare Podiatry Specialists - Gig Harbor
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 15, 2021
    His office staff was friendly and the procedure was fast and painless. Made me feel comfortable in the procedure room
    Zane — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jon Geffen, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205908340
    Education & Certifications

    • Alabama Orthopedic and Spine Center
    • Howard A. Rusk Rehabilitation Center
    • Capital Regional Medical Center
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • The Evergreen State College
    • Pain Medicine
