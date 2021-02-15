Dr. Geffen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Geffen, DO
Dr. Jon Geffen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
MultiCare Orthopedics & Spine Services - Tacoma General315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6555
MultiCare Podiatry Specialists - Gig Harbor4545 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 403-7002
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
His office staff was friendly and the procedure was fast and painless. Made me feel comfortable in the procedure room
About Dr. Jon Geffen, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205908340
- Alabama Orthopedic and Spine Center
- Howard A. Rusk Rehabilitation Center
- Capital Regional Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- The Evergreen State College
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Geffen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geffen has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geffen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Geffen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geffen.
