Dr. Fukumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Fukumoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Fukumoto, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Queens Physicians Office Building II1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
Hawaii Cancer Care Savio Clinic98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 315, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 539-2273
Hawaii Cancer Care Inc.500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 6230, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
Oncology Hematology Care Hawaii Inc.98-150 Kaonohi St Ste B219, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 539-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jon Fukumoto, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477663284
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukumoto has seen patients for Thalassemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukumoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.