Dr. Jon Fujita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Fujita works at Jon S Fujita MD in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.