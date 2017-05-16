Dr. Jon Freels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Freels, MD
Dr. Jon Freels, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Pulmonology & Critical Care Associates Inc.1222 Trotwood Ave Ste 605, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-7775
Wayne Medical Center103 Jv Mangubat Dr, Waynesboro, TN 38485 Directions (931) 722-2016
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Freels is the absolute best doctor I have ever seen. His skill and knowledge are unsurpassed. He takes time with each patient and explains everything. I trust his decisions. When there was a decision to be made during a surgery at vanderbilt our family was in disagreement over treatment options. I called Dr Freels and he recommended a treatment that part of the family was against. As soon as he recommended it everyone was on board. He was available and caring. He is one of a kind.
About Dr. Jon Freels, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Freels has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
