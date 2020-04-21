Overview

Dr. Jon Farrar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Prosser Memorial Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Farrar works at JON R FARRAR MD in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.