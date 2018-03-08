Dr. Jon Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Erickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Erickson, MD is a Dermatologist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Erickson, Jon A MD3257 Professional Dr, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 718-3408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
AN ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT DERMATOLOGIST. NEVER A LONG WAIT. HE LISTENS TO YOU CAREFULLY AND THEN GETS RIGHT TO THE POINT. DOES NOT WASTE YOUR TIME.. POLITE AND FRIENDLY. A VERY SWEET MAN.
About Dr. Jon Erickson, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.