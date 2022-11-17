Dr. Jon Dusse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Dusse, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Dusse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6245 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8604
-
2
ECVA-Williamsville811 MAPLE RD, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dusse?
He's very concern about your eyes
About Dr. Jon Dusse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558327742
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dusse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dusse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dusse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dusse has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dusse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dusse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dusse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.