Psychiatry
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Draud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Trustpoint Hospital.

Dr. Draud works at Draud Sudbury Psychiatric Solutions, Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Office
    1916 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 320-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trustpoint Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Mania
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr. Draud is always prompt and is very thorough. He is not arrogant and pompous like a lot of doctors. He genuinely cares about his patients.
    About Dr. Jon Draud, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1700877453
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Draud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Draud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Draud accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Draud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Draud works at Draud Sudbury Psychiatric Solutions, Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Draud’s profile.

    Dr. Draud has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Draud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

